Countdown to Space: India's Gaganyaan Mission Gathers Momentum

Indian Air Force Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, part of the Gaganyaan mission, shared insights on India's upcoming human space flight. Training for the mission is progressing vigorously. The program will send a robot as part of tests and plans to send a human to space in 2027.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:09 IST
Indian Air Force Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, a key figure in India's Gaganyaan mission, stated on Wednesday that the mission's training is advancing with enthusiasm.

Speaking after engaging with students at Model School Thycaud, Nair emphasized that India's first crewed space mission is slated for 2027, although numerous tests remain.

Nair revealed that 'Vyom Mitra', a robot, will be deployed first as part of the tests, followed by several other missions. He expressed gratitude toward the Indian government, ISRO, and the Air Force for their support and training.

