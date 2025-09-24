Countdown to Space: India's Gaganyaan Mission Gathers Momentum

Indian Air Force Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, a key figure in India's Gaganyaan mission, stated on Wednesday that the mission's training is advancing with enthusiasm.

Speaking after engaging with students at Model School Thycaud, Nair emphasized that India's first crewed space mission is slated for 2027, although numerous tests remain.

Nair revealed that 'Vyom Mitra', a robot, will be deployed first as part of the tests, followed by several other missions. He expressed gratitude toward the Indian government, ISRO, and the Air Force for their support and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)