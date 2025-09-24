IIT Kharagpur Study Warns of Age-Specific Climate Risks

A recent study conducted by researchers at IIT Kharagpur has highlighted an alarming trend: extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity, disproportionately impacting people based on their location and age.

Using climate projections combined with demographic data, the study compares the recent past with the near future under various climate and population scenarios. The research, led by Prof Rajib Maity, shows rising risks of heat and cold waves coupled with heavy rain or drought, particularly in Asia and Africa where children and working-age adults are at the greatest risk.

In Europe and North America, seniors face severe threats, especially during simultaneous events like heatwaves and heavy rain. The study underscores the need for age-specific climate adaptation strategies, emphasizing the differing vulnerabilities among global regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)