India's R&D Boost: New Scheme to Fuel Innovation

The Indian government has announced a major Rs 2,277 crore initiative to bolster research and innovation. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet and focuses on doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships and knowledge sharing through travel and symposia grants.

Implemented by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development' scheme will span numerous institutions across the country from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The program aims to nurture scientific talent, foster innovation, and enhance research output, establishing a culture of excellence in Indian science.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the scheme's role in preparing India for global leadership in science, technology, engineering, and beyond. Supported by a robust network of eminent scientists and professors, this effort underscores the government's commitment to enhancing India's R&D ecosystem.

