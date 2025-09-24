Left Menu

NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

NASA and NOAA launched a trio of satellites aimed to enhance understanding of solar storms. The satellites will provide crucial insights into solar activity, helping protect Earth and astronauts. With a combined budget of USD 1.6 billion, this effort underscores the importance of advanced space weather forecasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:06 IST
NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new cluster of space weather satellites was launched on Wednesday, designed to gain an unprecedented understanding of solar storms. These celestial phenomena can produce captivating auroras, but they also pose risks to communication systems and astronauts.

The satellites departed from Kennedy Space Centre at dawn aboard a SpaceX rocket, targeting a position 1.6 million kilometers from Earth. This undertaking, valued at USD 1.6 billion, includes contributions from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The main mission, NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, will examine the boundaries of the heliosphere, potentially improving forecasts of solar storms. Further satellite deployments aim to provide new insights into Earth's atmosphere and the sun's solar activities.

TRENDING

1
Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

 India
2
YSRCP Condemns Andhra Police Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

YSRCP Condemns Andhra Police Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

 India
3
Delhi's Green Transport Revolution: Major Projects Unveiled

Delhi's Green Transport Revolution: Major Projects Unveiled

 India
4
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025