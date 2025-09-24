NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

A new cluster of space weather satellites was launched on Wednesday, designed to gain an unprecedented understanding of solar storms. These celestial phenomena can produce captivating auroras, but they also pose risks to communication systems and astronauts.

The satellites departed from Kennedy Space Centre at dawn aboard a SpaceX rocket, targeting a position 1.6 million kilometers from Earth. This undertaking, valued at USD 1.6 billion, includes contributions from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The main mission, NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, will examine the boundaries of the heliosphere, potentially improving forecasts of solar storms. Further satellite deployments aim to provide new insights into Earth's atmosphere and the sun's solar activities.