Kerala's Milestone: Palakkad Smart City Steps Forward

Kerala has awarded the construction contract for the Palakkad Smart City, the first node of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Valued at Rs 1,316.13 crore, the project consists of developing essential infrastructure and is expected to be completed in 42 months. This major undertaking marks a significant milestone in Kerala's industrial growth.

Kerala has successfully awarded the construction contract for the Palakkad Smart City project, marking the state's significant progress in infrastructure development. The contract, valued at Rs 1,316.13 crore, has been granted to a joint venture between Dileep Buildcon Limited and PSP Projects Limited, according to an official statement.

This development positions Kerala as the first among the 12 sanctioned industrial corridor-smart city projects in the country to complete the necessary procedures. The project, a key component of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, aims to boost industrial growth and infrastructure development in the region significantly.

The contract includes the design, construction, and maintenance of essential infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and sewage treatment plants. The ambitious project, estimated at Rs 3,600 crore, is a milestone in the state's journey toward industrial advancement, emphasizing both central and state government collaboration.

