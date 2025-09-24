Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out

The southwest monsoon has retreated from flood-affected Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Punjab received excessive rainfall, leading to severe floods. Haryana also faced unusual flooding. The retreat follows devastating rain that heightened river overflow, affecting agriculture significantly. With monsoon withdrawal, normalcy begins to return, and dry conditions are expected to prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:45 IST
Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Punjab, Haryana, and the joint capital of Chandigarh, according to the Met department. This brings relief to the flood-ravaged regions after unprecedented rainfall.

Punjab experienced record-breaking rainfall, marking a 74% increase above normal levels, while Haryana saw a 32% rise, causing severe flooding and agricultural damage. The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with smaller rivulets, swelled dramatically due to heavy rains in bordering states.

As this period ends, Punjab and Haryana's temperatures remain above normal. Dry weather is forecasted for the upcoming days, suggesting a gradual recovery for the flood-impacted areas.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

 Global
2
Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

 Global
3
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

 Spain
4
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025