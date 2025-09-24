Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out
The southwest monsoon has retreated from flood-affected Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Punjab received excessive rainfall, leading to severe floods. Haryana also faced unusual flooding. The retreat follows devastating rain that heightened river overflow, affecting agriculture significantly. With monsoon withdrawal, normalcy begins to return, and dry conditions are expected to prevail.
The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Punjab, Haryana, and the joint capital of Chandigarh, according to the Met department. This brings relief to the flood-ravaged regions after unprecedented rainfall.
Punjab experienced record-breaking rainfall, marking a 74% increase above normal levels, while Haryana saw a 32% rise, causing severe flooding and agricultural damage. The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with smaller rivulets, swelled dramatically due to heavy rains in bordering states.
As this period ends, Punjab and Haryana's temperatures remain above normal. Dry weather is forecasted for the upcoming days, suggesting a gradual recovery for the flood-impacted areas.
