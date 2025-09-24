Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has underscored the need for effective demand-side management to ease the strain on freshwater resources in India. As part of a push for water security, the CWC advocates for micro-irrigation, precision agriculture, and modern canal systems, emphasizing their critical role.

Remote sensing and artificial intelligence are integral to enhancing efficiency in water distribution, according to officials at a recent virtual workshop. The session, titled 'Technology for Efficient Water Management', was organized by the CWC under the Ministry of Jal Shakti during the Sujalam Bharat Summit.

Chaired by CWC Chairman Atul Jain, the event convened experts and grassroots representatives, focusing on integrating grassroots insights into policy. The Sujalam Bharat Summit seeks to promote sustainable practices and assess policy impact as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'