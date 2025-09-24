Left Menu

Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit

The Central Water Commission highlights the importance of micro-irrigation, precision agriculture, and modern canal systems to safeguard India's water security. Emphasizing demand-side management, the event showcases how technology, remote sensing, and AI can boost resource efficiency. It's a collaborative initiative to influence national water policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:51 IST
Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has underscored the need for effective demand-side management to ease the strain on freshwater resources in India. As part of a push for water security, the CWC advocates for micro-irrigation, precision agriculture, and modern canal systems, emphasizing their critical role.

Remote sensing and artificial intelligence are integral to enhancing efficiency in water distribution, according to officials at a recent virtual workshop. The session, titled 'Technology for Efficient Water Management', was organized by the CWC under the Ministry of Jal Shakti during the Sujalam Bharat Summit.

Chaired by CWC Chairman Atul Jain, the event convened experts and grassroots representatives, focusing on integrating grassroots insights into policy. The Sujalam Bharat Summit seeks to promote sustainable practices and assess policy impact as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

