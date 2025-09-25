Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck northwest Venezuela near the community of Mene Grande. The epicenter was located more than 370 miles from the capital, Caracas. Although significant, the Venezuelan government has not yet released detailed information regarding damage or casualties following the seismic activity.
A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Venezuela, as reported by the US Geological Survey.
The tremor's epicenter was pinpointed in the community of Mene Grande, lying over 370 miles west of Caracas at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles.
As of now, the Venezuelan government has not provided any updates about potential impacts or casualties resulting from the earthquake.
