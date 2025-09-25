Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Zulia in Venezuela, EMSC says
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 09:36 IST
An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck Zulia in Venezuela on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake hit at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), according to EMSC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
