Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensify as Taiwan Battles Typhoon Devastation

Taiwan's eastern region faces devastation after Super Typhoon Ragasa, with the death toll revised to 14 and 33 still missing. Rescuers, including soldiers, work tirelessly in Guangfu as Premier Cho Jung-tai urges prompt action. President Lai Ching-te pledges aid, while agriculture officials reject explosive measures on a barrier lake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:07 IST
Rescue Efforts Intensify as Taiwan Battles Typhoon Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Super Typhoon Ragasa wreaked havoc on Taiwan's east coast, leaving 14 people dead and 33 missing, as per the latest reports from the fire department on Thursday. The typhoon's heavy rain triggered a barrier lake overflow, inundating Guangfu town with floodwaters.

Authorities had initially reported 17 fatalities but corrected this to 14, having realized some deaths were counted twice. The search for the missing continues with rescuers battling thick mud, while residents grapple with the devastation in their community.

As Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai stresses the urgency of rescue efforts, President Lai Ching-te commits to financial support for relief initiatives. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Chen Junne-jih dismisses the idea of using explosives on the dam, citing concerns over potential landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India
2
Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

 United States
3
Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

 Denmark
4
PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025