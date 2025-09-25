Rescue Efforts Intensify as Taiwan Battles Typhoon Devastation

Super Typhoon Ragasa wreaked havoc on Taiwan's east coast, leaving 14 people dead and 33 missing, as per the latest reports from the fire department on Thursday. The typhoon's heavy rain triggered a barrier lake overflow, inundating Guangfu town with floodwaters.

Authorities had initially reported 17 fatalities but corrected this to 14, having realized some deaths were counted twice. The search for the missing continues with rescuers battling thick mud, while residents grapple with the devastation in their community.

As Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai stresses the urgency of rescue efforts, President Lai Ching-te commits to financial support for relief initiatives. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Chen Junne-jih dismisses the idea of using explosives on the dam, citing concerns over potential landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)