Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Nation United in Cleanliness and Conservation

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, led by Prime Minister Modi and Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, represents a collective effort to enhance cleanliness and river conservation in India. This national movement engages diverse societal sectors to mobilize for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna and other rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, described as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sacred resolve,' seeks to unite citizens in a national movement for cleanliness and environmental awareness. Spearheaded by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, the campaign blends cultural faith with eco-conscious efforts, urging mass participation.

On the banks of the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj, Paatil and Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna led the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan' initiative. They highlighted its alignment with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's principles and emphasized society's role in river conservation under Modi's leadership.

The campaign aims for mass mobilization and community involvement, with 139 District Ganga Committees and multiple institutions participating. Projects like state-of-the-art sewage plants and ecological restoration are being completed to rejuvenate the Yamuna, symbolizing the campaign's transformative impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

