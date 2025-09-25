Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Nation United in Cleanliness and Conservation
The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, led by Prime Minister Modi and Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, represents a collective effort to enhance cleanliness and river conservation in India. This national movement engages diverse societal sectors to mobilize for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna and other rivers.
- Country:
- India
The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, described as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sacred resolve,' seeks to unite citizens in a national movement for cleanliness and environmental awareness. Spearheaded by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, the campaign blends cultural faith with eco-conscious efforts, urging mass participation.
On the banks of the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj, Paatil and Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna led the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan' initiative. They highlighted its alignment with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's principles and emphasized society's role in river conservation under Modi's leadership.
The campaign aims for mass mobilization and community involvement, with 139 District Ganga Committees and multiple institutions participating. Projects like state-of-the-art sewage plants and ecological restoration are being completed to rejuvenate the Yamuna, symbolizing the campaign's transformative impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swachhata
- Modi
- Yamuna
- conservation
- campaign
- India
- cleanliness
- rivers
- Paatil
- Ganga
ALSO READ
In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of global economy in next 25 years: Amit Shah.
Empowering Women: India's New Financial Initiative in Bihar
SIT Probes Northeast India Festival Link to Zubeen Garg's Death
Standard Chartered Eyes Consolidation Over Expansion in India
French Ex-President Sarkozy Sentenced to Prison for Libya Campaign Fund Scandal