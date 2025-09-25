Transforming Urban Landscapes: India's 1 Lakh Crore Challenge

In a move anticipated to reshape urban landscapes across India, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the launch of the 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund. Designed to transform over 300 cities into dynamic growth hubs, this initiative was unveiled during the Governing Council Meeting of the All India Forum of Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (AIFORERA).

With a focus on innovation, robust infrastructure, and sustainable urban planning, Sinha emphasized the involvement of states, Union Territories, and private stakeholders. He highlighted the significance of transparency, accountability, and efficiency fostered by the RERA Act 2016, advocating for a swift grievance redressal mechanism to protect homebuyers' interests and propel the real estate sector towards increased regulation and proficiency.

The Lieutenant Governor urged private developers to prioritize affordable housing and underscored the importance of harmonized housing regulations across the nation. Highlighting the sector's rapid growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sinha advocated for a fair and transparent approach anchored in equitable development and urban transformation, essential for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.