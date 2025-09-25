Left Menu

Transforming Urban Landscapes: India's 1 Lakh Crore Challenge

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund, aimed at transforming 300 cities in India into growth hubs. This initiative promotes innovation, infrastructure development, and sustainability. He emphasized transparency, accountability, and efficient grievance mechanisms in the real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:02 IST
Transforming Urban Landscapes: India's 1 Lakh Crore Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move anticipated to reshape urban landscapes across India, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the launch of the 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund. Designed to transform over 300 cities into dynamic growth hubs, this initiative was unveiled during the Governing Council Meeting of the All India Forum of Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (AIFORERA).

With a focus on innovation, robust infrastructure, and sustainable urban planning, Sinha emphasized the involvement of states, Union Territories, and private stakeholders. He highlighted the significance of transparency, accountability, and efficiency fostered by the RERA Act 2016, advocating for a swift grievance redressal mechanism to protect homebuyers' interests and propel the real estate sector towards increased regulation and proficiency.

The Lieutenant Governor urged private developers to prioritize affordable housing and underscored the importance of harmonized housing regulations across the nation. Highlighting the sector's rapid growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sinha advocated for a fair and transparent approach anchored in equitable development and urban transformation, essential for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

TRENDING

1
Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute

Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management ...

 India
2
Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

 Global
3
In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of global economy in next 25 years: Amit Shah.

In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of ...

 India
4
Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025