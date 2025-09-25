Left Menu

Delhi Launches Cloud Seeding Pilot to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to initiate a cloud seeding pilot project aimed at reducing air pollution in the city. The trial will occur in northwest Delhi, and its results will affect future air quality measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:20 IST
Delhi Launches Cloud Seeding Pilot to Combat Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a definitive step to mitigate air pollution by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Kanpur to launch a cloud seeding pilot project. This initiative is part of a broader approach to manage Delhi's notorious air quality problems, particularly ahead of the smog-heavy winter months.

The MoU was officially signed on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa present. According to Gupta, the government is tackling the issue of pollution on multiple fronts, including the promotion of electric transport and minimizing smog emissions.

The pilot project will be carried out in northwest Delhi across October and November and is expected to demonstrate alternative ways of air pollution control. The trials will help determine the feasibility of cloud seeding as a long-term strategy for combating air pollution in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute

Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management ...

 India
2
Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

 Global
3
In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of global economy in next 25 years: Amit Shah.

In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of ...

 India
4
Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025