Delhi Launches Cloud Seeding Pilot to Combat Air Pollution
The Delhi government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to initiate a cloud seeding pilot project aimed at reducing air pollution in the city. The trial will occur in northwest Delhi, and its results will affect future air quality measures.
The Delhi government has taken a definitive step to mitigate air pollution by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Kanpur to launch a cloud seeding pilot project. This initiative is part of a broader approach to manage Delhi's notorious air quality problems, particularly ahead of the smog-heavy winter months.
The MoU was officially signed on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa present. According to Gupta, the government is tackling the issue of pollution on multiple fronts, including the promotion of electric transport and minimizing smog emissions.
The pilot project will be carried out in northwest Delhi across October and November and is expected to demonstrate alternative ways of air pollution control. The trials will help determine the feasibility of cloud seeding as a long-term strategy for combating air pollution in the city.
