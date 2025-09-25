Azim Premji Declines Traffic Proposal: Calls for Scientific Study on Bengaluru Congestion

Azim Premji, Wipro's founder chairman, has rejected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's proposal for limited vehicle movement through Wipro's Bengaluru campus. Premji reasoned that such an action would introduce substantial legal and governance challenges due to the campus being exclusive private property.

Premji acknowledges the pressing traffic issues of Bengaluru, writing to Siddaramaiah about the need for a collaborative, data-driven solution rather than isolated measures with limited long-term benefits. He proposes commissioning a comprehensive, scientific study focused on urban transport management.

Wipro commits to collaborating on a sustainable approach and will fund part of the proposed study. Premji believes the study will identify effective short, medium, and long-term solutions, noting the Outer Ring Road's severe congestion issues as urgent and complex.

