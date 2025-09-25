Delhi's First Cloud Seeding Trials Set to Combat Air Pollution

The national capital is poised for a pivotal environmental operation as the first cloud seeding trial is slated to kick off between October 7 and 9 in northwest Delhi. This initiative is a joint effort by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur, following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

The trials are designed to confront the city's air pollution crisis. With approvals in hand, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced up to five trials, costing approximately Rs 3.2 crore, will be attempted across October and November. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the historic and beneficial potential of this project.

Crucially, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted permission for the operation, allowing IIT Kanpur's Aerospace Engineering Department to deploy cloud seeding using a Cessna 206-H aircraft. The trials will be meticulously conducted under stringent safety and security protocols, following a series of delays due to unfavorable weather conditions.

