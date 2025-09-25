Left Menu

Delhi's First Cloud Seeding Trials Set to Combat Air Pollution

Delhi is set for its first cloud seeding trials amid efforts to tackle air pollution. The Delhi government and IIT Kanpur have signed an MoU, planning five trials from October to November. The operation will involve the use of a Cessna aircraft, adhering to strict safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:13 IST
Delhi's First Cloud Seeding Trials Set to Combat Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital is poised for a pivotal environmental operation as the first cloud seeding trial is slated to kick off between October 7 and 9 in northwest Delhi. This initiative is a joint effort by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur, following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

The trials are designed to confront the city's air pollution crisis. With approvals in hand, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced up to five trials, costing approximately Rs 3.2 crore, will be attempted across October and November. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the historic and beneficial potential of this project.

Crucially, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted permission for the operation, allowing IIT Kanpur's Aerospace Engineering Department to deploy cloud seeding using a Cessna 206-H aircraft. The trials will be meticulously conducted under stringent safety and security protocols, following a series of delays due to unfavorable weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

 India
2
Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

 India
3
Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

 Global
4
India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025