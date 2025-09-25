Mysterious Oil-Like Container Drifts Ashore in Palghar
A container with an unidentified oil-like substance was found drifting off the coast of Palghar, Maharashtra. Authorities, alerted by local fishermen, have secured the container to prevent spillage while efforts to identify its contents are underway.
A mysterious container carrying an oil-like substance was found drifting in the sea off the coast of Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Spotted near Mahim Tembhi village on Wednesday, the container prompted swift action by local police after a tip-off from fishermen. The police then informed relevant departments including Customs, the Coast Guard, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.
Authorities carefully brought the container to shore to avoid any spillage and are currently investigating to determine the exact nature of the substance inside.
