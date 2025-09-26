Left Menu

ICAO and AAI Collaborate to Transform Indian Airports into Economic Hubs

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to explore the development of airports as economic hubs, known as aerotropoli and aerocities. This initiative follows a memorandum of understanding to conduct a technical study during the 42nd ICAO General Assembly in Montreal.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is set to spearhead a technical study aimed at transforming airports into powerful centers of economic development, through the creation of aerotropoli and aerocities, as part of a strategic collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

This partnership was solidified with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on the sidelines of the 42nd ICAO General Assembly in Montreal, marking a significant step towards this visionary goal. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed this initiative in a post on platform X, signifying a significant thrust for the Indian aviation sector.

Minister Naidu highlighted that the study aims to harmonize airport growth with their environments, positioning airports as pivotal economic centers. In conjunction, the study will address challenges such as building height restrictions, thus paving the way for establishing thriving aerotropoli and aerocities in India.

