Monsoon Deluge Threatens Maharashtra: Precautions and Alerts Issued

A low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, bringing the likelihood of cloudy skies and increased rainfall across several regions of Maharashtra from September 26 to 28, the government announced Thursday.

The statement, published on platform X, indicated that the southwest monsoon is expected to persist in the state until at least October 5. South Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada may experience moderate rainfall starting the afternoon of September 26, affecting districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded. Meanwhile, light rain and overcast conditions are forecasted for other areas.

The agriculture department has advised farmers to adjust their plans in response to the weather predictions and safeguard harvested crops from rain and gusty winds. Authorities further warned of potential water level rises in South Marathwada, Konkan, and western Maharashtra's Ghat regions, posing flood risks in rivers and streams. The State Disaster Management Department urged residents to stay vigilant and adhere to local safety guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)