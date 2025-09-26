Flood Fury: Massive Crop and Property Destruction in Maharashtra's Dharashiv
Severe floods caused by heavy rains have devastated 2.26 lakh hectares of crop land across 363 villages in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, affecting nearly 2 lakh farmers. More than 1,000 houses were also damaged. The state government is expected to address the damages after surveys are completed.
In the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, recent floods triggered by intense rainfall have wreaked havoc on agricultural land, impacting approximately 2 lakh farmers. According to officials, crops spread across 2.26 lakh hectares in 363 villages have been severely damaged. Excessive water from dam discharges compounded the flooding effects.
The deluge, which submerged farms in regions such as Bhum and Paranda talukas, led to significant crop losses and damaged 1,048 houses. A comprehensive survey conducted by local authorities confirms that farms belonging to 1.98 lakh farmers have been affected. The state anticipates seeking relief aid from the government to support the distressed farmers.
The disaster proved fatal, with two individuals and 165 milch animals reported dead. The breakdown of affected land is as follows: Bhum with 58,100 hectares, Umerga with 54,206 hectares, Dharashiv with 44,060 hectares, Tuljapur with 39,850 hectares, Lohara with 7,690 hectares, and Kalamb with 5,150 hectares.
