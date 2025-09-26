Hurricane Humberto Poised to Intensify

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Humberto has evolved into a hurricane as it churns over the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters predict that it will strengthen further this weekend.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Humberto is currently positioned approximately 465 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and meteorologists expect it to become a major hurricane within days. Residents and authorities in its predicted path are advised to stay alert as Humberto intensifies.