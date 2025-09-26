Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Jharkhand Village

Two individuals lost their lives due to a lightning strike while having a meal under a tree in Namsole village, Jharkhand. The incident occurred in the East Singhbhum district amidst rainfall. The victims have been identified, and the bodies are set for post-mortem at MGM Hospital.

In a tragic incident, two individuals died after being struck by lightning while dining under a tree in Jharkhand's Namsole village. The fatal event occurred in East Singhbhum district amid a rainfall, as confirmed by police officials.

The victims, identified as Chakradhar Kumbhkar, 47, and Prabhash Singh, 39, were farm workers who had just completed their day's work. Two other colleagues narrowly escaped harm.

The bodies have been transported to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examinations, highlighting the area's vulnerability to natural calamities. Local authorities continue to assess the situation.

