Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Jharkhand Village

In a tragic incident, two individuals died after being struck by lightning while dining under a tree in Jharkhand's Namsole village. The fatal event occurred in East Singhbhum district amid a rainfall, as confirmed by police officials.

The victims, identified as Chakradhar Kumbhkar, 47, and Prabhash Singh, 39, were farm workers who had just completed their day's work. Two other colleagues narrowly escaped harm.

The bodies have been transported to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examinations, highlighting the area's vulnerability to natural calamities. Local authorities continue to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)