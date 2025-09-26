Transforming Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure: A New Vision for Roads and Logistics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious plan on Friday to revamp the state's road infrastructure. With an investment of Rs 4,500 crore, the government aims to improve 15,000 km of roads under the Roads and Buildings Department. Naidu emphasized that better roads would lower logistics and production costs, ensuring accessibility to every village.

Highlighting the cultural significance of roads, Naidu stated, "Roads indicate culture, and in a civilized world, good roads are essential." The action plan includes enhancing 1,250 km of roads for Rs 400 crore, upgrading 1,433 km of state highways for Rs 600 crore, and conducting intensive patchwork on 5,946 km of roads for Rs 500 crore.

The roadmap outlines further upgrades for 2,104 km of state highways at Rs 1,000 crore and improvements for 4,233 km at Rs 2,000 crore. The plan also identifies 23 port connectivity projects costing Rs 18,485 crore. Naidu highlighted ongoing national highway projects and emphasized collaboration with major shipping companies to boost logistics. Airport expansions, including Bhogapuram and Amaravati, are expected to bolster the state's global connectivity.

