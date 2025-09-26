Left Menu

Transforming Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure: A New Vision for Roads and Logistics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a comprehensive plan to enhance 15,000 km of roads with a Rs 4,500 crore investment. The project aims to improve logistics, reduce costs, and link infrastructure to global markets. Key initiatives include airport expansion and collaboration with major shipping companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:01 IST
Transforming Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure: A New Vision for Roads and Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious plan on Friday to revamp the state's road infrastructure. With an investment of Rs 4,500 crore, the government aims to improve 15,000 km of roads under the Roads and Buildings Department. Naidu emphasized that better roads would lower logistics and production costs, ensuring accessibility to every village.

Highlighting the cultural significance of roads, Naidu stated, "Roads indicate culture, and in a civilized world, good roads are essential." The action plan includes enhancing 1,250 km of roads for Rs 400 crore, upgrading 1,433 km of state highways for Rs 600 crore, and conducting intensive patchwork on 5,946 km of roads for Rs 500 crore.

The roadmap outlines further upgrades for 2,104 km of state highways at Rs 1,000 crore and improvements for 4,233 km at Rs 2,000 crore. The plan also identifies 23 port connectivity projects costing Rs 18,485 crore. Naidu highlighted ongoing national highway projects and emphasized collaboration with major shipping companies to boost logistics. Airport expansions, including Bhogapuram and Amaravati, are expected to bolster the state's global connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors

Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investor...

 India
2
Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

 India
3
Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
4
Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025