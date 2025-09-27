Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Marathwada
Incessant rains have caused severe flooding and cut off villages in Marathwada, Maharashtra. With more than 65 mm of rainfall recorded in several districts, the weather department issued an orange alert. Rescue operations are underway as swollen rivers and heavy rains continue to impact the region.
Incessant rains relentlessly battered Marathwada, Maharashtra, severing village connections and submerging roads in a region typically plagued by drought, officials reported.
Over 65 mm of rainfall was documented across Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am. Gangakhed in Parbhani district recorded the highest precipitation at 143 mm.
With heavy downpours hitting Kalmnuri and Vasmat talukas of Hingoli, three villages found themselves isolated. Latur's Collector, Varsha Thakur Ghuge, highlighted that overflowing rivers and submerged roads prompted preventive measures. Rescue teams are actively relocating marooned villagers, as NDRF teams engage in relief operations amid an official orange alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
