Depression Weakens over North Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Weather Changes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday the presence of a depression near north Andhra Pradesh that is anticipated to move westwards and diminish into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the depression shifted westwards at 15 kmph, situated over south interior Odisha as of 8.30 am Saturday, positioned 50 km east-northeast of Gunpur. This meteorological pattern will likely traverse south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, transitioning into a low-pressure zone.

Influencing the weather across several districts, light thunderstorms, coupled with gusty winds up to 40 kmph, are predicted. Concurrently, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is expected over the north Andaman Sea, potentially leading to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)