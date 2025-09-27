Left Menu

Depression Weakens over North Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Weather Changes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a depression near north Andhra Pradesh is moving westwards and is likely to weaken into a low-pressure area. Positioned over south Odisha, it is expected to impact weather with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in certain districts. Further cyclonic development is anticipated over the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:08 IST
Depression Weakens over North Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Weather Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday the presence of a depression near north Andhra Pradesh that is anticipated to move westwards and diminish into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the depression shifted westwards at 15 kmph, situated over south interior Odisha as of 8.30 am Saturday, positioned 50 km east-northeast of Gunpur. This meteorological pattern will likely traverse south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, transitioning into a low-pressure zone.

Influencing the weather across several districts, light thunderstorms, coupled with gusty winds up to 40 kmph, are predicted. Concurrently, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is expected over the north Andaman Sea, potentially leading to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

 India
2
Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

 India
4
Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025