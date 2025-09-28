Left Menu

Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, lightning strikes injured five family members in Dhanwa village and one individual in Dhadhari village. Homes were damaged in both incidents. Authorities urge residents to take precautions during thunderstorms. All injured individuals received treatment and have been discharged, except for one still in hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:57 IST
In a series of unfortunate events over the weekend, lightning strikes wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing injuries and property damage. Five members of a family from Dhanwa village were injured when a lightning bolt struck their home late Saturday evening, according to district disaster management.

Another person sustained injuries in a separate incident in the nearby Dhadhari village. As the thunderstorm ripped through the region, it damaged homes and disrupted lives. The local administration has advised villagers to remain cautious and avoid open areas during thunderstorms.

All injured individuals in Dhanwa received treatment and were discharged, while one individual from Dhadhari continues to recover in the hospital. Authorities emphasize the importance of taking precautions to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

