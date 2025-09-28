UP RERA Approves New Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 7,035 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has sanctioned the development of 21 real estate projects, with an investment of Rs 7,035 crore. This will lead to the formation of 10,866 housing and commercial units throughout the state.

The projects were given the go-ahead during the 184th UP RERA meeting chaired by Sanjay Bhoosreddy. The projects are planned across Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and other cities, including significant developments in Noida.

The newly approved projects underscore the state's real estate momentum, enhancing housing availability for diverse income groups, including an allocated portion for the Economically Weaker Section. The initiative is also expected to create employment in construction and related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)