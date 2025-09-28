Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

A weather system, set to develop into Tropical Storm Imelda, is forecast to reach South Carolina's coast as a hurricane early next week, causing disruptions in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, although weakened slightly, maintains Category 4 status, posing a threat to Bermuda with impending swells expected to affect the U.S. East Coast.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster urged residents to remain vigilant as North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression Nine's anticipated arrival. The system was heading north-northwest from approximately 100 miles west-southwest of the Central Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, expected to intensify to a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane by Tuesday.

The Bahamas' Meteorological Department advised residents in likely affected areas to finalize preparations. In related developments, Tropical Storm Narda was moving north in the Pacific Ocean, generating swells impacting Mexico and California, with potentially hazardous ocean conditions.