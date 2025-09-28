Left Menu

Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

Forecasts predict Tropical Depression Nine could become Tropical Storm Imelda, impacting the Bahamas and South Carolina. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto threatens Bermuda with Category 4 strength. North Carolina declared a state of emergency. Residents in affected areas are urged to prepare for high winds, heavy rainfall, and possible flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:41 IST
Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A weather system, set to develop into Tropical Storm Imelda, is forecast to reach South Carolina's coast as a hurricane early next week, causing disruptions in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, although weakened slightly, maintains Category 4 status, posing a threat to Bermuda with impending swells expected to affect the U.S. East Coast.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster urged residents to remain vigilant as North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression Nine's anticipated arrival. The system was heading north-northwest from approximately 100 miles west-southwest of the Central Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, expected to intensify to a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane by Tuesday.

The Bahamas' Meteorological Department advised residents in likely affected areas to finalize preparations. In related developments, Tropical Storm Narda was moving north in the Pacific Ocean, generating swells impacting Mexico and California, with potentially hazardous ocean conditions.

TRENDING

1
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
2
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India
3
Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping Point

Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping P...

 Egypt
4
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025