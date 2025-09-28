Tragic Fall: Two Labourers Die in Hoarding Installation Accident

Tragedy struck in Ahmedabad as two labourers lost their lives during a hoarding installation mishap on a residential building in the South Bopal locality. Police reported that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the labourers fell from the seventh floor.

Ten labourers were involved in setting up the advertisement agency's hoarding on the building terrace when balance issues led to the fatal fall. Deputy Superintendent of Police Nilam Goswami confirmed the deaths and added that one labourer is severely injured and receiving medical care.

The two deceased, identified as Raj and Mahesh, were originally from Uttar Pradesh. The fallen hoarding also damaged a car when it collapsed onto an electricity pole. Authorities stated that the hoarding was part of the society's rent agreement, and a detailed probe is ongoing to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)