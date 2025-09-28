Left Menu

Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, more than 11,500 people have been evacuated due to heavy rains increasing inflow into the Jayakwadi dam, raising the Godavari river's level. The situation has prompted evacuations, and the death toll from rain-related incidents is rising. Authorities are employing traditional alert methods and intensifying disaster response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:41 IST
In the central Maharashtra region of Marathwada, authorities evacuated over 11,500 individuals on Sunday due to rising water levels in the Jayakwadi dam, as informed by officials. The consequential discharge increased the Godavari river's level, particularly affecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded districts.

This surge leads to widespread relocations along the riverbanks, with areas like Paithan town seeing 7,000 evacuations. All gates of the dam have been lifted partially to manage the escalating water levels. Despite relief efforts, heavy rains continue to batter Nashik, adding to the challenges facing the region under a severe weather alert.

Efforts to alert residents in Beed district have included traditional 'dawandi' methods, amid a backdrop of damaged crops and infrastructure. The Chief Minister's review underscores ongoing relief prioritization, while preparatory measures by the Indian Army and NDRF in Gevrai remain in force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

