Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

In the central Maharashtra region of Marathwada, authorities evacuated over 11,500 individuals on Sunday due to rising water levels in the Jayakwadi dam, as informed by officials. The consequential discharge increased the Godavari river's level, particularly affecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded districts.

This surge leads to widespread relocations along the riverbanks, with areas like Paithan town seeing 7,000 evacuations. All gates of the dam have been lifted partially to manage the escalating water levels. Despite relief efforts, heavy rains continue to batter Nashik, adding to the challenges facing the region under a severe weather alert.

Efforts to alert residents in Beed district have included traditional 'dawandi' methods, amid a backdrop of damaged crops and infrastructure. The Chief Minister's review underscores ongoing relief prioritization, while preparatory measures by the Indian Army and NDRF in Gevrai remain in force.

