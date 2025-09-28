Left Menu

Mehram Nagar Resistance: A United Front Against Demolition Plans

Opposition parties, including AAP and Congress, have accused the Delhi government of planning demolitions in Mehram Nagar. They warn of mass protests against the BJP, claiming the party is targeting the poor. Leaders assert the BJP's pro-rich agenda, vowing to protect the affected community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a united stand against proposed demolitions in Mehram Nagar, opposition parties AAP and Congress have voiced strong resistance, threatening mass protests if the Delhi government's plans proceed.

Leaders from both parties accused the ruling BJP of pursuing a 'pro-rich' agenda at the expense of the underprivileged, alleging shady motives behind the proposed demolitions that target impoverished communities.

With significant backing from local communities, the opposition highlights the BJP's neglect of developmental needs in Delhi's villages, vowing to safeguard the rights of the residents against corporate encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

