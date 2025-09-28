Mehram Nagar Resistance: A United Front Against Demolition Plans

In a united stand against proposed demolitions in Mehram Nagar, opposition parties AAP and Congress have voiced strong resistance, threatening mass protests if the Delhi government's plans proceed.

Leaders from both parties accused the ruling BJP of pursuing a 'pro-rich' agenda at the expense of the underprivileged, alleging shady motives behind the proposed demolitions that target impoverished communities.

With significant backing from local communities, the opposition highlights the BJP's neglect of developmental needs in Delhi's villages, vowing to safeguard the rights of the residents against corporate encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)