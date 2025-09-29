Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

In Spain's Galicia region, recent wildfires have reignited concerns about inadequate forest management practices. Amid rising temperatures and drier conditions, experts and residents emphasize the urgency of implementing robust fire prevention measures to avert future devastation.

The fires, which scorched vast areas of land, highlight Spain's struggle with growing forest coverage and rural depopulation. Current forestry management and prevention efforts have fallen short, a fact acknowledged by Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez. He promised decisive actions to prevent a recurrence.

Despite having one of the largest forest covers in Europe, Spain lags in wildfire prevention investment compared to its European counterparts, such as Portugal and Greece. Funds are needed to better manage forests and support owners in sustainable practices, ensuring that these natural assets do not become liabilities.