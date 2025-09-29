Devastating Impact of Former Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam

Former Typhoon Bualoi has lashed central Vietnam with heavy rains and fierce winds, claiming at least nine lives and causing widespread destruction before weakening and moving into Laos. State media reported extensive damage across various provinces, including flooded roads, submerged vehicles, and severed communities.

The tumultuous storm disrupted life as Vietnamese authorities grounded fishing vessels and shut down four coastal airports. Rescue efforts are underway for 17 missing fishermen, as more than 347,000 households experienced power outages. In Ninh Binh, the scenic region suffered the brunt with homes collapsing amid high winds, while Thanh Hoa mourns the loss of an official who perished in storm preparations.

Having already left a deadly trail in the Philippines, Typhoon Bualoi marks the second major storm to hit Asia within a week, reinforcing climate experts' warnings that global warming is intensifying storms, with warmer oceans leading to stronger and wetter conditions.