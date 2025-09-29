Leopard Capture Brings Relief to Fearful Village
A leopard trapped by the forest department brings relief to Basauli villagers after a month of fear. The animal, causing multiple cattle deaths, was captured on CCTV. Officials confirmed the leopard's presence through footprints and trapped it near a cowshed. The leopard awaits medical examination.
- Country:
- India
A leopard that terrorized Basauli village for a month has been successfully trapped by the forest department, officials announced Monday. The animal, identified through CCTV footage in a cowshed, had been a source of fear among locals.
Villagers reported multiple instances of the leopard attacking livestock, leading to several cattle deaths. Upon confirming the leopard's presence from its footprints, authorities set a trap near the cowshed, capturing the animal late Sunday night.
District Forest Officer Naveen Khandelwal stated that the leopard, identified as an adult, showed violent tendencies and is currently secured in a cage. The animal will undergo a medical examination before officials decide on the subsequent steps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
