Leopard Capture Brings Relief to Fearful Village

A leopard that terrorized Basauli village for a month has been successfully trapped by the forest department, officials announced Monday. The animal, identified through CCTV footage in a cowshed, had been a source of fear among locals.

Villagers reported multiple instances of the leopard attacking livestock, leading to several cattle deaths. Upon confirming the leopard's presence from its footprints, authorities set a trap near the cowshed, capturing the animal late Sunday night.

District Forest Officer Naveen Khandelwal stated that the leopard, identified as an adult, showed violent tendencies and is currently secured in a cage. The animal will undergo a medical examination before officials decide on the subsequent steps.

