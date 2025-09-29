Left Menu

Leopard Capture Brings Relief to Fearful Village

A leopard trapped by the forest department brings relief to Basauli villagers after a month of fear. The animal, causing multiple cattle deaths, was captured on CCTV. Officials confirmed the leopard's presence through footprints and trapped it near a cowshed. The leopard awaits medical examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:20 IST
Leopard Capture Brings Relief to Fearful Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that terrorized Basauli village for a month has been successfully trapped by the forest department, officials announced Monday. The animal, identified through CCTV footage in a cowshed, had been a source of fear among locals.

Villagers reported multiple instances of the leopard attacking livestock, leading to several cattle deaths. Upon confirming the leopard's presence from its footprints, authorities set a trap near the cowshed, capturing the animal late Sunday night.

District Forest Officer Naveen Khandelwal stated that the leopard, identified as an adult, showed violent tendencies and is currently secured in a cage. The animal will undergo a medical examination before officials decide on the subsequent steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France
2
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
4
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025