Deadline Set for Crucial Una Railway Underpass Completion

Public Works Department Secretary Abhishek Jain inspected the railway underpass construction in Malahat village, Una district. The Rs 13 crore project aims to ease congestion on the Chandigarh-Una highway. Jain urged officials to complete it by December 31 to improve traffic flow and facilitate emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The underpass is expected to significantly reduce the long waiting times currently experienced at the railway crossing, which disrupts both daily commuters and emergency services. This development is particularly beneficial for pilgrims traveling to the nearby Pirnigah temple.

Jain also evaluated the progress of other ongoing development projects in Una, issuing directives to ensure that all construction works maintain high standards of quality and are completed within the prescribed timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

