Deadline Set for Crucial Una Railway Underpass Completion

Public Works Department Secretary Abhishek Jain conducted an inspection of the railway underpass under construction at Malahat village in Una district. He emphasized the urgency of completing the Rs 13 crore project by December 31 to alleviate traffic congestion on the Chandigarh-Una national highway.

The underpass is expected to significantly reduce the long waiting times currently experienced at the railway crossing, which disrupts both daily commuters and emergency services. This development is particularly beneficial for pilgrims traveling to the nearby Pirnigah temple.

Jain also evaluated the progress of other ongoing development projects in Una, issuing directives to ensure that all construction works maintain high standards of quality and are completed within the prescribed timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)