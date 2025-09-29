Left Menu

Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Trail of Destruction in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi struck Vietnam's coast, leading to 13 casualties and 46 injuries. It damaged thousands of homes and disrupted power. The government evacuated over 28,500 residents and closed airports. Heavy rains continue to pose threats of floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:41 IST
Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Trail of Destruction in Vietnam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Typhoon Bualoi wreaked havoc on Vietnam's coast on Monday, claiming at least 13 lives and injuring 46, according to government reports. The storm, accompanied by fierce winds and rain, caused extensive damage to homes, severed power lines, and submerged roads in floodwaters.

Authorities faced immense challenges as the typhoon washed away fishing boats in Quang Tri province and caused a boat to lose communication. Residents, including Ho Van Quynh from Nghe An province, endured a sleepless night braving the storm's intensity.

The government evacuated over 28,500 people while airports shut down operations, disrupting flights across central provinces. Typhoon Bualoi has left a substantial impact, damaging 44,000 homes and threatening floods with continued heavy rains predicted over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

