VVIP Circuit House Construction Kicks Off in Mathura

The official kickoff for Mathura's new Circuit House construction took place with a Bhoomipujan ceremony, attended by BJP MP Hema Malini. The initiative was initially launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Shri Krishna Janmashtami event.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh highlighted the building's necessity due to a rise in VVIP and VIP visits to Mathura. The Uttar Pradesh Veterinary Science University contributed approximately two hectares of land for the site, and the construction will proceed under the supervision of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam.

This four-story facility, projected to cost Rs 6,739.69 lakh and expected to be completed in 15 months, will boast a variety of amenities, including a 70-seater conference hall, numerous suites, and a dormitory, ensuring it meets the needs of its distinguished visitors.

