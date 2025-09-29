Left Menu

VVIP Circuit House Construction Kicks Off in Mathura

The construction of a new Circuit House in Mathura commenced with a ceremonial Bhoomipujan, attended by BJP MP Hema Malini. The project, initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is designed to accommodate frequent VIP visits and will feature comprehensive facilities, including conference and dining halls.

The official kickoff for Mathura's new Circuit House construction took place with a Bhoomipujan ceremony, attended by BJP MP Hema Malini. The initiative was initially launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Shri Krishna Janmashtami event.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh highlighted the building's necessity due to a rise in VVIP and VIP visits to Mathura. The Uttar Pradesh Veterinary Science University contributed approximately two hectares of land for the site, and the construction will proceed under the supervision of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam.

This four-story facility, projected to cost Rs 6,739.69 lakh and expected to be completed in 15 months, will boast a variety of amenities, including a 70-seater conference hall, numerous suites, and a dormitory, ensuring it meets the needs of its distinguished visitors.

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

