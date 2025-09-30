Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Olympian's Home
Part of Padma Shri awardee Olympian Mohammed Shahid's house was demolished during a road-widening project, causing his family to protest. While authorities claim compensation was paid, Shahid's family disputes this, stating they haven't received any. Political figures weighed in, criticizing the action and defending the benefits of the project.
- Country:
- India
A portion of the late Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Mohammed Shahid's residence in Varanasi was demolished by local authorities, sparking outrage from Shahid's family members.
The family claims they have not received compensation nor own any other property, leaving them with no place to reside. This demolition is part of a road-widening initiative in the Kachery-Sandaha area.
Authorities maintain that compensation was paid to affected residents, but six of Shahid's family members have challenged this, obtaining stay orders that protected certain portions of the home. Political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, criticized the demolition as an insult to national sporting heritage, while BJP leaders upheld the demolition as necessary for urban development.
