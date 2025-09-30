Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

A lightning strike killed 42-year-old Sangey Choden Lepcha in Sikkim's Mangan district during severe weather conditions. Her husband sustained injuries and was treated at local hospitals. The incident occurred in Upper Shagyong, causing local distress as authorities managed the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:27 IST
A tragic lightning strike claimed the life of Sangey Choden Lepcha, 42, in the Mangan district of Sikkim, police reported Tuesday. The tragic event took place in Upper Shagyong amid severe weather Monday night.

Local police have confirmed the woman died after lightning hit their thatched home, leaving her husband injured. The injured man was initially treated at Mangan District Hospital before being transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced care, according to a senior officer.

Community members are mourning the loss, with local authority figures emphasizing the need for increased safety measures during extreme weather events.

