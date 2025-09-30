Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

A tragic lightning strike claimed the life of Sangey Choden Lepcha, 42, in the Mangan district of Sikkim, police reported Tuesday. The tragic event took place in Upper Shagyong amid severe weather Monday night.

Local police have confirmed the woman died after lightning hit their thatched home, leaving her husband injured. The injured man was initially treated at Mangan District Hospital before being transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced care, according to a senior officer.

Community members are mourning the loss, with local authority figures emphasizing the need for increased safety measures during extreme weather events.