Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi
Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory due to heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals and the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Modi. Traffic diversions will be in effect on key roads, and commuters are advised to use alternate routes and public transport to ease congestion.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Traffic Police have announced measures to manage expected heavy traffic due to Durga Puja celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. An advisory has been issued for motorists, cautioning them about travel restrictions and diversions from 3 PM to midnight on several major thoroughfares.
Specific stretches affected include the Outer Ring Road from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J.B. Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and the C.R. Park main road. Additionally, roads such as Gurudwara Road and Bipin Chandra Pal Marg will be entirely closed to traffic.
The police encourage the use of public transport and alternate routes like M.G. Road and Aurobindo Marg. Motorists are urged to maintain patience, comply with traffic regulations, and follow police instructions during the outlined hours.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Traffic
- Durga Puja
- Motorists
- Police
- Advisory
- Congestion
- Diversions
- Public Transport
- Routes
ALSO READ
Nagaland Police Initiates Major Recruitment Drive for Naga Tribes
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time
German Police Arrest Syrian Militia Leader: Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity
TN stampede: BJP MP Anurag Thakur questions TN police on arrangements made for Vijay's rally at Karur.
Five persons killed in collision between two motorcycles and truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.