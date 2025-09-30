Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory due to heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals and the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Modi. Traffic diversions will be in effect on key roads, and commuters are advised to use alternate routes and public transport to ease congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced measures to manage expected heavy traffic due to Durga Puja celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. An advisory has been issued for motorists, cautioning them about travel restrictions and diversions from 3 PM to midnight on several major thoroughfares.

Specific stretches affected include the Outer Ring Road from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J.B. Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and the C.R. Park main road. Additionally, roads such as Gurudwara Road and Bipin Chandra Pal Marg will be entirely closed to traffic.

The police encourage the use of public transport and alternate routes like M.G. Road and Aurobindo Marg. Motorists are urged to maintain patience, comply with traffic regulations, and follow police instructions during the outlined hours.

