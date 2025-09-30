Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced measures to manage expected heavy traffic due to Durga Puja celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. An advisory has been issued for motorists, cautioning them about travel restrictions and diversions from 3 PM to midnight on several major thoroughfares.

Specific stretches affected include the Outer Ring Road from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J.B. Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and the C.R. Park main road. Additionally, roads such as Gurudwara Road and Bipin Chandra Pal Marg will be entirely closed to traffic.

The police encourage the use of public transport and alternate routes like M.G. Road and Aurobindo Marg. Motorists are urged to maintain patience, comply with traffic regulations, and follow police instructions during the outlined hours.