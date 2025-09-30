Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

Pakistan's military reached a significant milestone on Tuesday with the successful launch of its indigenously developed cruise missile, Fatah-4. This cutting-edge weapon can precisely strike targets at a range of up to 750 kilometers, demonstrating Pakistan's growing defense capabilities.

The Fatah-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, enabling it to evade enemy missile defense systems through its terrain-hugging capabilities. This addition to the Army Rocket Force Command significantly boosts the reach, lethality, and survivability of Pakistan's conventional missile arsenal.

The launch event was attended by the chief of general staff, senior military officers, and a team of scientists and engineers. The successful test garnered congratulatory messages from the president, prime minister, and other high-ranking officials, underscoring its importance to the nation's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)