Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

Pakistan successfully launched its indigenously developed cruise missile, Fatah-4, capable of striking targets up to 750 kilometers. The missile, featuring advanced avionics and navigational technology, enhances Pakistan's military capabilities. The test was observed by top military officials, scientists, and engineers, and received congratulations from national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan's military reached a significant milestone on Tuesday with the successful launch of its indigenously developed cruise missile, Fatah-4. This cutting-edge weapon can precisely strike targets at a range of up to 750 kilometers, demonstrating Pakistan's growing defense capabilities.

The Fatah-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, enabling it to evade enemy missile defense systems through its terrain-hugging capabilities. This addition to the Army Rocket Force Command significantly boosts the reach, lethality, and survivability of Pakistan's conventional missile arsenal.

The launch event was attended by the chief of general staff, senior military officers, and a team of scientists and engineers. The successful test garnered congratulatory messages from the president, prime minister, and other high-ranking officials, underscoring its importance to the nation's defense strategy.

