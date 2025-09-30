Left Menu

Surge of Sardines: Climate Change Shapes Fisheries in Kerala

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute's study highlights how climate-driven oceanographic changes have impacted Indian oil sardine populations along Kerala’s coast. A significant influx of juvenile sardines in 2024 was influenced by positive monsoon trends and nutrient-rich conditions, affecting ecological balance and market prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:07 IST
Surge of Sardines: Climate Change Shapes Fisheries in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has unveiled findings that climate-driven oceanographic changes are influencing the cycles of Indian oil sardine populations along Kerala's coast.

The study, detailed in the journal Current Science, found that monsoon rainfall trends in 2024 led to a sudden abundance of juvenile sardines in Kerala, causing both ecological and economic impacts. Notably, an unusual surge was seen along the coast, with juvenile sardines averaging 10 cm in various districts, including Kozhikode and Thrissur.

CMFRI's research incorporated fisheries biology and oceanographic data, emphasizing the importance of nutrient-rich upwelling that spurred microplankton growth, crucial for sardine larvae. This ecological boom increased larval survival, but heightened competition for resources led to poor weight gains and affected market prices, prompting a halt in fishing activities. CMFRI stresses on creating adaptive fishery forecast models amidst climate change to maintain the balance in sardine fisheries and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

 India
2
UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

 United Kingdom
3
Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

 China
4
Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025