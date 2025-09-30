Left Menu

Karnataka's Road to Redemption: Tackling Bengaluru's Pothole Plague

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar outlines a comprehensive plan to address Bengaluru's pothole issues. With 13,000 potholes already filled, a Rs 1,100 crore initiative aims to develop 550 km of arterial roads. Public reports via an app and GPS records for accountability underscore the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has declared that 13,000 potholes in Bengaluru have been addressed so far. His objective is to establish a long-term resolution to the city's notorious road problems.

The Deputy CM announced a Rs 1,100 crore action plan to revamp 550 km of arterial roads. During his inspection of ongoing pothole repairs, Shivakumar emphasized that around 4,000-5,000 identified potholes will be fixed incrementally. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently mandated that all city roads become motorable within 30 days.

Shivakumar highlighted innovative measures, including an app for public pothole reporting and detailed GPS records for each repair. The announcement comes amid public criticism from industry figures and businesses frustrated by deteriorating road infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

