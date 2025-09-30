Karnataka's Road to Redemption: Tackling Bengaluru's Pothole Plague

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has declared that 13,000 potholes in Bengaluru have been addressed so far. His objective is to establish a long-term resolution to the city's notorious road problems.

The Deputy CM announced a Rs 1,100 crore action plan to revamp 550 km of arterial roads. During his inspection of ongoing pothole repairs, Shivakumar emphasized that around 4,000-5,000 identified potholes will be fixed incrementally. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently mandated that all city roads become motorable within 30 days.

Shivakumar highlighted innovative measures, including an app for public pothole reporting and detailed GPS records for each repair. The announcement comes amid public criticism from industry figures and businesses frustrated by deteriorating road infrastructure.

