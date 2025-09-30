Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Plant Claims Nine Lives

Tragedy struck the Ennore thermal power station on Tuesday when an under-construction building collapsed, resulting in the death of nine migrant workers. In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other key officials swiftly mobilized resources to oversee relief operations at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences, announcing an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families affected by the tragedy. He also assured that Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the incident, while emphasizing the need for a rapid recovery.

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai echoed these sentiments, stressing the urgency for enhanced safety protocols to prevent future mishaps. He confirmed that injured workers are receiving treatment at Government Stanley Medical College, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)