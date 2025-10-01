Bengaluru Battles Potholes: A Rs 1,100 Crore Action Plan
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has addressed Bengaluru’s road problems, announcing a Rs 1,100 crore action plan. He reported filling 13,000 potholes and aims for a permanent solution. An app for public pothole reporting and collaboration with police highlight this initiative, drawing attention to infrastructure issues.
The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, announced a substantial initiative to tackle Bengaluru's notorious pothole problem, marking the filling of 13,000 road defects in the city. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasizes his objective of developing a permanent solution to the city's ongoing infrastructural issues.
Shivakumar disclosed his plans involving a Rs 1,100 crore action plan to reinforce 550 km of arterial roads. He informed about a new app enabling public reports on potholes, facilitating local authorities and police to efficiently address the problem. The app aims to document and fix approximately 4,000-5,000 identified potholes.
The initiative follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive demanding motorable roads within 30 days. This comes after mounting public dissent, particularly after a tech company's decision to relocate due to poor road conditions. Industry heavyweights like Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have pressed the government for urgent repairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
