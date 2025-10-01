Bengaluru Battles Potholes: A Rs 1,100 Crore Action Plan

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, announced a substantial initiative to tackle Bengaluru's notorious pothole problem, marking the filling of 13,000 road defects in the city. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasizes his objective of developing a permanent solution to the city's ongoing infrastructural issues.

Shivakumar disclosed his plans involving a Rs 1,100 crore action plan to reinforce 550 km of arterial roads. He informed about a new app enabling public reports on potholes, facilitating local authorities and police to efficiently address the problem. The app aims to document and fix approximately 4,000-5,000 identified potholes.

The initiative follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive demanding motorable roads within 30 days. This comes after mounting public dissent, particularly after a tech company's decision to relocate due to poor road conditions. Industry heavyweights like Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have pressed the government for urgent repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)