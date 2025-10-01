Tragedy Strikes Ennore: Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives

An under-construction building at Ennore Thermal Power Station collapsed, tragically killing nine migrant workers from Assam, police reported on Wednesday. The incident has prompted an outpouring of condolences from national and regional leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin both expressed deep sorrow over the loss. In response, Stalin directed Electricity Minister S.S. Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to oversee relief efforts at the accident site.

Initial investigations have led to a case being registered against the contractor. Prime Minister Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families, while Stalin offered Rs 10 lakh each. BHEL is conducting the work, with further details awaited from ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)