Central Philippines Devastated by Earthquake as Rescuers Race Against Time

Rescuers are working tirelessly in the central Philippines after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake killed at least 69 people. The quake's epicenter was near Bogo in Cebu province. Foreign assistance is being considered as damaged infrastructure hampers rescue efforts. Thousands of residents remain traumatized as aftershocks continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cebu | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the central Philippines, a powerful magnitude-6.9 earthquake has claimed at least 69 lives, prompting a massive rescue operation. Efforts are concentrated in Bogo, Cebu, where the quake's epicenter was located, and nearby rural areas.

The disaster struck amid sporadic rain, complicating rescue efforts due to damaged roads and bridges. Authorities confirmed that more than 600 aftershocks followed the initial quake, intensifying fear among survivors.

While international condolences pour in, the Philippine government is assessing the need for external aid. Residents remain on edge, avoiding their homes due to the looming threat of further quakes and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

