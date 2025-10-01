Wildfire Challenges Etosha National Park's Recovery Amid Tourism Concerns

Namibia's tourism sector could face significant challenges in the next three years following a wildfire that engulfed over a third of Etosha National Park, as confirmed by a senior government official.

Etosha, established in 1907, is renowned for its diverse wildlife and is a top tourist destination. The blaze impacted about 38% of the 20,000 square-kilometre park, although unofficial figures suggest greater damage. Satellite imagery depicts extensive fire scars, with an unspecified number of animal casualties.

Despite the setback, Sikongo Haihambo of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism expressed optimism, expecting a recovery within two to three years. The tourism sector, contributing 6.9% to Namibia's GDP in 2022, had recently rebounded from the pandemic. Meanwhile, firefighting efforts persist in adjoining regions.