Wildfire Challenges Etosha National Park's Recovery Amid Tourism Concerns

Namibia's tourism industry faces a setback due to a wildfire that devastated 38% of Etosha National Park, a major attraction. Recovery could take up to three years. Despite recent growth post-COVID-19, the industry braces for impact on its GDP contribution. Efforts to control the fire continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Namibia's tourism sector could face significant challenges in the next three years following a wildfire that engulfed over a third of Etosha National Park, as confirmed by a senior government official.

Etosha, established in 1907, is renowned for its diverse wildlife and is a top tourist destination. The blaze impacted about 38% of the 20,000 square-kilometre park, although unofficial figures suggest greater damage. Satellite imagery depicts extensive fire scars, with an unspecified number of animal casualties.

Despite the setback, Sikongo Haihambo of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism expressed optimism, expecting a recovery within two to three years. The tourism sector, contributing 6.9% to Namibia's GDP in 2022, had recently rebounded from the pandemic. Meanwhile, firefighting efforts persist in adjoining regions.

