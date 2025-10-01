Marathwada's Rainfall: A Record-Breaking Deluge

In an unprecedented weather event, Marathwada, a semi-arid region in central Maharashtra, recorded a staggering 126 per cent increase in rainfall over the September average, according to official reports on Wednesday.

The torrential downpour inundated several key districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur, leading to significant dam discharges and widespread flooding. The expected rainfall for Marathwada was only 160.5 mm, but this year, the region received an extraordinary 362.9 mm.

Notably, the average water storage in 11 major irrigation projects reached 95.47 per cent by late September. However, the Nimna Dudhna reservoir recorded the lowest storage at 72.78 per cent. Despite eight projects having near full capacity, the rains damaged crops on thousands of acres.

