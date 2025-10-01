Left Menu

Marathwada's Rainfall: A Record-Breaking Deluge

Marathwada in Maharashtra saw torrential rains in September, with rainfall exceeding the average by 126 per cent. This caused severe flooding and dam discharges, affecting districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and damaging crops extensively. Reservoir levels varied, with major dams holding around 90% of their capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:49 IST
In an unprecedented weather event, Marathwada, a semi-arid region in central Maharashtra, recorded a staggering 126 per cent increase in rainfall over the September average, according to official reports on Wednesday.

The torrential downpour inundated several key districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur, leading to significant dam discharges and widespread flooding. The expected rainfall for Marathwada was only 160.5 mm, but this year, the region received an extraordinary 362.9 mm.

Notably, the average water storage in 11 major irrigation projects reached 95.47 per cent by late September. However, the Nimna Dudhna reservoir recorded the lowest storage at 72.78 per cent. Despite eight projects having near full capacity, the rains damaged crops on thousands of acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

