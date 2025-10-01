Zaporizhzhia Plant: Battling Power Cuts Amid Warfare
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine faces increased safety risks due to power supply issues amid ongoing war. Emergency generators sustain crucial functions, but the situation is critical. Tension over the plant's safety adds to wider concerns about the war's impact and geopolitical stability.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's president and the head of the United Nations nuclear agency have raised alarms over heightened safety risks at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. The plant has been operating without external power for over a week, a consequence of the war's ongoing devastation.
Emergency diesel generators are sustaining essential cooling systems for the six inactive reactors and spent fuel. While the situation is stable for now, according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, it remains unsustainable for the long term.
The nuclear facility's plight has intensified fears of a potential catastrophe, becoming a focal point amid broader concerns about the war's progression. European leaders gathered in Denmark to address security and defense issues, reflecting growing unease over the conflict's fallout.
