Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives at Arunachal Pradesh Construction Site

A deadly landslide at a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district resulted in two fatalities and injuries to three others, officials reported.

The landslide, triggered by earth cutting, occurred at approximately 11.30 am, burying the labourers under massive debris. Rescue forces, including Assam Rifles and State Disaster Response Force, promptly arrived at the scene.

Tragically, Pangkai Sankioam, 25, and Jaong Pansa, 18, both from Longding district, lost their lives, while three others were rescued and transported to a hospital in neighbouring Assam for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)