Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives at Arunachal Pradesh Construction Site
A landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district killed two labourers and injured three others. The incident was triggered by earth cutting at a construction site. Rescue personnel from local and national forces responded promptly. The injured have been referred to a hospital in Assam.
Updated: 01-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:09 IST
A deadly landslide at a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district resulted in two fatalities and injuries to three others, officials reported.
The landslide, triggered by earth cutting, occurred at approximately 11.30 am, burying the labourers under massive debris. Rescue forces, including Assam Rifles and State Disaster Response Force, promptly arrived at the scene.
Tragically, Pangkai Sankioam, 25, and Jaong Pansa, 18, both from Longding district, lost their lives, while three others were rescued and transported to a hospital in neighbouring Assam for urgent medical care.
